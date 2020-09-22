'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Fan Slits Wrist After Show Announced to be Going Off-air

Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will go off air soon. Producer of the show Rajan Shahi recently confirmed the news to star cast and crew of the show. The show has a crazy fan following, especially for the chemistry of lead jodi of Mishti and Abeer. Fans call them MishBeer.

As the news of the show coming to an end was confirmed, another news of a fan of the MishBeer slitting her wrist surfaced on social media. Terrified by the incident, Sonia Kour who plays Jasmeet, shared the screenshot of the same and wrote, “Please don't do this. It's my humble request to #YRHPK fans. I know you guys are with us and I am so proud of you all but please don't take such kind of step”.

Not only the fans but the star cast of the show have also been in shock with the news. The show lead actress Rupal Patel aka Meenakshi is quoted by India Today as saying, "This is very shocking. This has happened all of sudden, which we'd not expected because fans liked the show very much. Soon, the surrogacy track had to start. Don't know why they've decided to end the show."

She further informed that they will be wrap up the show after shooting for it in the first week of October.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma play the lead role in the show as Abeer and Mishti. Their adorable chemistry has been receiving immense love from the audience. As the reports suggest, the show will have a happy ending but fans will surely gonna miss it.

According to the reports, Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke will be replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. A couple of promos of the new show has already been dropped on internet and TV. The promo features Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu. Rupal Patel will also be seen in the show as Kokilaben.