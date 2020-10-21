Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kaveri Priyam AKA Kuhu Opens Up About Working with Shaheer Sheikh

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam, who played the role of Kuhu in the show, has opened up on working with Shaheer Sheikh. In an interview with Tellychakkar, the actress stated that she is blessed to have an opportunity to work with Shaheer in her very first show.

Revealing that she was quite nervous while shooting her first scene with Shaheer, Kaveri said, "I remember I was so nervous in my first scene with him but they say if you work with a talented actor their energy rubs on to your energy and it did create magic”.

She went on to add that when Shaheer creates magic whenever he comes on-screen. Kaveri called him humble, genuine and down to earth.

Kaveri also stated that even after becoming popular, successful and having a huge female fan following, he is still so down to earth and fun to work with still when it comes to his craft.

“He is very genuine in complimenting or criticizing. If he feels a particular scene can be done better he will offer suggestions,” Kaveri added.

The show has been replaced by Sath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and its end is quite shocking for the viewers as the cast has been receiving immense love from the audience.

Especially the lead pair of the show ‘MishBir’ used to leave the audience spellbound with their adorable chemistry. However, due to low TRPs, the producer of the show Rajan Shahi decided to end it. Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra were in the lead roles.

The show has been ended on a happy note, however, the fans are demanding for the season 2 of the show.