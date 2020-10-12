Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Producer Pens Note for Shaheer Sheikh, the Actor is 'Overwhelmed'

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the lead role in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has responded to the show's producer Rajan Shahi's thank you note for him. Shaheer wrote that he is "humbled and overwhelmed".

"Sir...I’m humbled & overwhelmed at the kindness and love that you have always bestowed upon me. It’s amazing how you make every cast & crew member feel like they are family. Your encouragement, humility and support all through this journey has left me with some of the most wonderful memories. Nothing is possible without a rock solid team & collective teamwork and I’ve been lucky to have worked with some of the finest people on this show! A big thank you to you & the entire team ... until we meet again Thu thu thu," Shaheer responded to the producer.

The producer had written in his note on Instagram, "LAST DAY SHOOT OF YEH RISHTE HAIN PYAAR KE # MET A TRUE KING SHAHEER SHEIKH # NOT ONLY A BRILLIANT ACTOR BUT ONE OF THE FINEST BEING # THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE DEDICATION HARDWORK HUMILITY AND MOTIVATING THE ENTIRE TEAM OF YRHPK # THANKS U STOOD BY DKP ALWAYS THROUGH ALL TIMES."

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will air its last episode on October 17.