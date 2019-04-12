LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18.com

April 12, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s Sangeet Look Out
TV stars Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh look stunning at the upcoming sangeet episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.
In the coming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the show will see a grand sangeet ceremony, which will have the entire family come together to grace the occasion. While the family is gearing up to celebrate Ketki's (Trishaa Chatterjee) sangeet ceremony, Abir aka Shaheer Sheikh is trying hard to convince his on-screen brother Kunal (Ritvik Arora) to marry Rhea Sharma aka Mishti.

In the latest round of pictures, Mishti, Abir, Kunal and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) are seen together, all decked up to celebrate Ketki's sangeet ceremony. Both Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh look stunning the sangeet look.

View this post on Instagram

#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe @starplus Monday to Friday 10pm

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on





After the pictures from the sangeet ceremony went viral, fans demanded that the makers should have a romantic dance between Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma during the occasion.

While some fans wrote that they expect a romantic number, others wish to see some on-screen romance between the two. The Rhea-Shaheer pair was appreciated by the fans when Abir (Shaheer) and Mishti (Rhea) went for paragliding.



