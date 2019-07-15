Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai Set to Go Off-Air, Confirms Ashi Singh

Starring Randeep Rai as Sameer and Ashi Singh as Naina, Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has managed to win many hearts in its two years of existence. Based on a young couple who belong to the '90s, the show is widely appreciated for its storyline and amazing chemistry between lead characters. However, as suggested by some reports, the show is all set to go off-air next month.

When IWM Buzz inquired about the same, a source informed, "The story is presently in its last phase and it will come to a logical end. In a natural progression, Sameer and Naina will realize their strength as writers and understand the importance of working together as a team. This will mark the end of the show"

Further, when Ashi Singh who plays the role of Naina was asked about the same, she said, "There are so many things that I want to tell the fans of 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai'. We all know that they are very emotionally attached to the show. I could not control my tears when I got the news. I could not speak to anyone after that. I will soon get in touch with the fans. I know they are so attached to the show. Having said this, the show had to end at some point of time"

Following the news of show going off-air, fans have taken to social media to show their disappointment. They have even started a petition on the social media to extend its run.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is based on the real-life story of its makers, namely Sumeet and Shashi Mittal.

Follow @News18Movies for more