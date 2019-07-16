Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai's Randeep Rai Shares Emotional Post as Show Nears Conclusion

The fact that Sony TV's Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai is going off air is still not sitting well with the fans of the period drama show. The announcement for the same was made by the producers of Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal of Shahsi and Sumeet production and later shared by lead actress Ashi Singh.

In response to the show going off-air, lead actor Randeep Rai, who plays Sameer Maheshwari in the show, reposted a story from Sumeet Mittal's account which read, "I’m feeling numb n overwhelmed right now. Got a call from a 16-year-old girl from West Bengal requesting me in an extremely emotional way that please don’t shut YUDKBH. People love this show from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to West Bengal to Gujarat from bottom of their heart. And we all are praying that it doesn’t end!"

It further read, "When we had started the show, we thought it would create a nostalgia and will be likened by the people of our ages and era. But slowly the story’s purity touched the hearts of not only the target audience but the young and teens also...That was something! Something which gave the strength to our belief that pure and innocent love touches the heart of any age any era! And here... it hasn’t touched the hearts of a few but... the millions!"

He then thanked the fans for their unconditional love and support for the show. "For the unconditional love and support of the millions, will it be possible to express the feelings and emotions in words! NO... and this is what I’m feeling right now after seeing the love of the audience for Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. All I can say is that God is Kind. Shashi and Sumeet are blessed. Couldn’t imagine ever that one day these 15 years old boy and girl going to witness this beautiful miracle one day! Thank you so much for all your love Friends. Do good in life by spreading love and love and love! Gratitude?? #yehundinokibaathai #saveyudkbh," the post further read.

Take a look at post here:

Following the news of show going off-air, fans took to social media to show their disappointment. They have even started a petition on the social media to extend its run. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is based on the real-life story of its makers, namely Sumeet and Shashi.

Follow @News18Movies for more