1-min read

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Set to Return for Season 2, See Teaser Poster

Sony TV made an official announcement regarding 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' returning for another season.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
Image of Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh, courtesy of Instagram
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is all set to return for another season, confirmed the channel. Earlier in July, producers Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal of Shahsi and Sumeet production had confirmed the period-romance show going off-air. The news was later shared by lead actors Ashi Singh and Randeep Rai. Sony TV, have now confirmed that the show will return with its second season soon.

The channel shared a still from the show featuring Randeep Rai as Sameer Maheshwari and Ashi Singh as Naina Agarwal with the caption, “Picture abhi baaki hai.... #NostalgiaofYUDKBH #Samaina (sic).”

The channel said in official statement, “Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai which took us all back to our 90s giving us the nostalgic feels will be back. Kyuki..Picture abhi baaki hai (sic).”

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was taken off-air to make way for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati from August 16. Fans of the show had also started an online petition to prevent it from being axed from the network. #SaveYUDKBH had started trending on social media days after the announcement was made.

Randeep, Ashi, Shashi and Sumeet shared heartfelt notes after the announcement of the show going off-air was made. Each of them had also reposted each other stories about #SaveYUDKBH trend.

Ashi who plays the role of Naina was asked about the same, she said, "There are so many things that I want to tell the fans of 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai'. We all know that they are very emotionally attached to the show. I could not control my tears when I got the news. I could not speak to anyone after that. I will soon get in touch with the fans. I know they are so attached to the show. Having said this, the show had to end at some point of time"

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is based on the real-life story of its makers, namely Sumeet and Shashi.

