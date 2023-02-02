Director Gunasekhar’s upcoming Telugu language historical film Shaakuntalam has been making headlines since it was announced in October 2020. The movie is based on the mythical love story of Shakuntala and Dushyanta, based on the famous Sanskrit play Abhijnanasakuntalam by Kalidasa. The film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, a king of the Chandravamsha dynasty, along with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo and Prakash Raj, among others in supporting roles.

The makers earlier released the trailer and the first two songs of the movie which received a lot of love from the viewers. The team surprised the viewers and released the video of the third song Yelelo Yelelo on Wednesday.

The song is very soothing and portrays Shakuntala as a pregnant woman longing for her husband’s love. The song has been shot on a boat and Prakash Raj is seen playing the role of a boatman singing the song. Anurag Kulkarni has lent his voice to this beautiful song, further enhancing its depth. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma while the lyrics have been penned by Chaitanya Prasad. The lyrics have done total justice to Shakuntala’s situation and showcase her pain and longing for love.

Watch the video here:

The 6-minute song was released on Wednesday and as of Thursday, it has garnered around 1,52,000 views on Youtube and viewers are showering immense love for the song.

The movie has been produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and produced by Neelima Guna.

The film’s production began in February 2021 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. A significant portion of the movie was shot extensively around Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills and Gandipet Lake.

Shaakuntalam is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on February 17.

