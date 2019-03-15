LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Yes, I Have No Money, Says Arbaaz Khan in Response to a Troll That Mocked Him for Being Broke

On the personal front, Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora.

IANS

Updated:March 15, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
A file photo.
Actor Arbaaz Khan, who had once admitted to his involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam and shared that he lost a large amount in it, joked that he has "no money" in response to an online troll.

While interacting with Arbaaz on his new chat show Pinch, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan read out a tweet by a user which made fun of Azbaaz's bank balance.

"According to sources, Thane police has stopped all investigations on Arbaaz Khan after seeing his bank statements. In fact, constable Patil gave him Rs 100 with a beedi and said, 'Yeh le, minimum balance toh maintain kiya kar. Fine lag jayega'," read the tweet.

After hearing the Twitter user's comment, Arbaaz laughed and said: "Yeah, this is true. I have no money in my account."

To that, Kareena responded by saying: "It's impossible...you have produced two superhit films."

Arbaaz has acted in films like Darar, Hello Brother and Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. But his acting career did not take off as well as that of his elder brother Salman Khan. He even produced films like Dabangg and Dabangg 2.

On the personal front, he is reportedly dating Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora.

