Yes, There's a Stranger Things Comic Book Now; Here's All We Know So Far

Netflix and Dark Horse have announced they're collaborating on a series of comic books offering a deeper look into the world of Stranger Things.In a multi-year deal, Dark Horse will publish a line of comics and young-adult graphic novels that promise to delve further into the mysterious world of Hawkins, Indiana and those who live there.The first title, Stranger Things #1, will follow Will Byers as he enters "a dimension of decay and destruction where he must use his wits and resolve to dodge the pursuit of the Demogorgon and escape the Upside Down." (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews) (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)For the first installment, writer Jody Houser (Faith, Orphan Black), penciller Stefano Martino (Legs Weaver, Nathan Never), inker Keith Champagne (JSA, Superboy), colorist Lauren Affe (Rebels, Five Ghosts) and letterer Nate Piekos (Briggs Land, Green Arrow) are all on board.The issue features a cover by artist Aleksi Briclot (New Avengers, Maskemane) plus three variant covers from Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire, Blue Beetle), visual artist Kyle Lambert, and Patrick Satterfield with Netflix.Stranger Things #1 will be out on September 26 and is available for pre-order in local comic book shops. Release dates for the next titles to be revealed by Dark Horse "in the coming months."(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)