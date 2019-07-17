Yesterday Actor Himesh Patel Calls Ed Sheeran Grounded, Says He Has a Great Sense of Humour

Yesterday star Himesh Patel had great fun working with popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and is impressed by his sense of humour.

Himesh worked with Sheeran on Yesterday, a film inspired by The Beatles and directed by Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle. It also stars Lily James in an important role.

Talking about Sheeran, Himesh told IANS, "Ed was really great. He has a great sense of humour and he didn't come with any of the sense of who he is. He just came and acted with us like anyone else did."

On his experience of working in the film, he said, "It was fantastic. Danny is such a wonderful director. He is so energetic. I had a lot of fun. Lily was gracious, fun, kind and generous. I learnt a lot from her since it is my first film and she has done lots of great work."

Rating the film 2.5/5, IANS earlier wrote in its review, “Yesterday adapts all the clichés and plot manipulations of a rags-to-riches showbiz stormer's story. By the time Jack Malik (the protagonist played by Himesh) had to choose between love and fame, the yawns far exceed the yums.

“This is a film that won't appeal to generations that have not grown up revering the Beatles as the ultimate musical experience. As for those who adore the Liverpool 4, even they would be tempted to say, Let it be.”

Yesterday released in India on July 12.

