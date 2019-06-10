Yesterday, Danny Boyle's New Film Inspired by The Beatles, to Release in India on July 12

Yesterday, a film inspired by The Beatles and directed by Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle, will release in India on July 12.

Based on Jack Barth's story, the film's screenplay has been penned by Richard Curtis. "One of our producers came to me with Jack Barth's idea, a story about a musician who remembers The Beatles' music in a world where no one else does. I loved the idea, and at that point told them I didn't want to read the script…as I would like a crack at it myself," Curtis said.

"I went away and wrote a film based on that simple-but-brilliant idea. So, whilst the extraordinary premise is Jack's, the script and shape of the story are mine."

The film stars actor Himesh Patel in the lead as Jack Malik alongside actress Lily James, singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon. The film's story takes you to a place where one day everyone knew The Beatles. However, today, only Jack remembers their songs.

Jack Malik (Himesh) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). Then after a bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed and he finds himself with a very complicated problem.

About his collaboration with Boyle, Curtis said, "I was never going to direct it. I didn't even think about who should because first you've got to write a script worth anyone directing. However, once I had finished the script, Danny Boyle was the first person I asked."

