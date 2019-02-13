English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yesterday Trailer: Danny Boyle's New Musical Comedy Is a World Without The Beatles
Himesh Patel, Lily James and Ed Sheeran are part of Danny Boyle's upcoming film about a single man who actually has any memory of The Beatles.
The Beatles have inspired many lives, and still continue to, by the virtue of their music. But in Danny Boyle’s latest Yesterday, no one's heard of them except for one fortunate soul, Jack Malik (Himesh Patel).
A temporary worldwide blackout, followed by a freak road accident, leads to Jack reintroducing the world to The Beatles. Yesterday, he was a struggling singer-songwriter with no musical credibility. But today, when the legend of The Beatles can't be traced, or even remembered, he can surely cash in on the success of John Lennon and Paul McCarteny, considering only he knows the magic their music wielded. And don’t judge while he gives the biggest musical gift to humanity, once again.
Yesterday has Boyle’s name written all over it. Fast paced edits, beautiful wide angle shots, upbeat music, classy production design and costumes and a little bit of dry humour to wash it all down with. The screenplay is written by Richard Curtis (Love Actually) and we trust him to explore the relationship dynamic between Jack and Ellie (Lily James) to the T. It was a masterful stroke to bring the best in business together of this Beatles tribute, sans The Beatles.
The film also features contemporary singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in a cameo. The characters can be seen taking jibes at him, one too many. How can they not? He is insisting that Hey Jude be Hey Dude instead!
The film is produced by Working Title Films and distributed by Universal Pictures UK. Yesterday is set to release on June 28.
Watch trailer here:
Watch trailer here:
