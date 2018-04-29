GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post

Her younger daughter Tanya Madhvani on Saturday dismissed reports of the actor's death by posting an Instagram video.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
Image courtesy: Instagram/Tanya Madhvani
Veteran actress Mumtaz is alive and "doing brilliantly" despite an Internet death hoax that claimed she had passed away at her London residence. Her younger daughter Tanya Madhvani on Saturday dismissed reports of the actor's demise by posting an Instagram video, in which she said the yesteryear star was "fit and healthy."

“... There are some rumours going around that my mother wasn’t well and I would like her fans to know that she is doing brilliantly. It is just a rumour. She is in Rome with me and we are going for shopping today to buy some plants for my garden.

“We will be taking some pictures so you can see how fit and healthy she is. So don’t listen to anything that you read in paper or online it is all just a rumour,” Madhvani said in the clip.



Mumtaz, who is often regarded as the fashion pioneer of her time, had bid adieu to showbiz decades ago and relocated to London. Dushman, Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam and Roti are only some of the classics she acted in.

