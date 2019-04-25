English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yesteryear Bollywood Actresses Inspire Katrina Kaif's Look in Bharat
Katrina's stylist in Bharat says the actress loved the idea of sporting curls in the film.
Image: Instagram
Bharat is a period drama film and its lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed in the style of the '60s and '70s in the film's trailer. Katrina will be seen growing old in the film and the actress has undergone a makeover to look like an old woman, sporting plain sarees and long curly hair.
Her stylist, Veera Kapur, told Mid Day in an interview that it took her two hours daily to get ready with all the prosthetics. Katrina's character Kumud Raina will be seen ageing from late 20s to early 60s in the course of the film.
Veera says the actress was enthusiastic about sporting a simple look. "Ali's brief was that he wanted Katrina to look simple. It wasn't much of a toil because, in person, she prefers a minimalistic look."
"We used prosthetics to show the ageing process. While Katrina sports a chiselled jawline in the younger portions, we made it less defined as the story progressed. In the latter portions, you can see her with fuller cheeks, under-eye wrinkles and grey hair. It would take us about two hours to attain the look.
"We also conveyed her maturity by the use of different fabrics. In the young portions, she is seen wearing delicate chiffon sarees, and as the character ages, she gravitates towards deep-hued cotton sarees," Veera revealed.
The team took inspiration from '60s and '70s Bollywood. "We watched many old films and looked at images of yesteryear Bollywood actresses, like Nutan. Katrina also loved the idea of having curls. She thought it would create an image different from her previous characters," she added.
