'Yet Another Brilliant Film': Ram Charan Praises Nani's Shyam Singha Roy

Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy has been performing brilliantly at the box office and has grossed Rs 45 crores worldwide within 13 days of its release. The audience has appreciated the acting of Nani, Sai Pallavi and Kriti Shetty. Sai Pallavi, in particular, is garnering a lot of appreciation for her role as a Devadasi. And now, Tamil star Ram Charan has also lauded the acting prowess of Shyam Singha Roy’s cast on Twitter.

Ram wrote that their industry has produced a brilliant film. He appreciated the direction of Rahul Sankrityan. Besides, he was all praises for the performances of Nani, Sai Pallavi, Kriti Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. He concluded his tweet by congratulating the team of Shyam Singha Roy.

Nani and Sai Pallavi’s were overwhelmed by Ram Charan’s kind gesture. They retweeted his post thanking him for watching the film and liking it.

The diva thanked the actor for watching Shyam Singha Roy and added that she can’t wait to watch his film RRR.

Thank you so much Sir☺️ I’m so happy that you took the time off to watch n let us know that you liked the film🙈 n I can’t wait to watch RRR ☺️ https://t.co/B9dwdeT2Rx— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) January 9, 2022

Nani also thanked the star for his appreciation. He added that he was eagerly waiting for Ram’s film RRR.

Means a lot Charan @AlwaysRamCharan . You made our day ♥️Now waiting for #RRR 🤗 https://t.co/XWWdpGDSGt— Nani (@NameisNani) January 8, 2022

In an interview with Zoom digital, Sai said that she had learnt a lot from her co-star Nani. She told Zoom that Nani is called a Natural Star here. The actor said that due to this tag, people see Nani in a certain manner and this can put pressure on the ‘Naural Star’ for not trying something unconventional.

The diva, though, added that Nani doesn’t give in to that kind of pressure. Sai further said that this is one thing she has learnt from Nani.

https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/telugu-cinema/exclusive-sai-pallavi-reveals-the-one-lesson-she-learnt-from-shyam-singha-roy-co-star-nani-article-88448355

Shyam Singha Roy revolves around the theme of reincarnation with the events unfolding in Kolkata and Hyderabad. The film is based on an original story by Satyadev Janga.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13349716/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

