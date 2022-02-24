Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala’s Cast Gets Emotional While Shooting for Last Episode

The cast and crew of Marathi soap opera Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala has wrapped shooting for its final episode, which will be aired on March 9. Fans are going to miss their favourite characters Omkar and Avni the most. They, though, are looking forward to knowing what’s going to happen in the last instalment. Recently, Zee 5 Marathi shared a video in which they dropped some hints. In the last part, it seems that everyone’s look has changed a bit. Especially Dipti Ketkar, who enacts the character of Nalini Vasant Salvi.

The video starts with a whiteboard on which Welcome Home was written. We then get to see all the actors enjoying and joking on the sets. The video then shows Arnav Raje who plays the character of Chinya introducing himself. Next, Dipti introduces her character of Nalini. Chinya then describes the sequence they have shot for the last episode. He then said that there will be a final attempt by the entire cast to give a glorious ending to the series. Chinya was quite emotional as he described his journey in the serial. Dipti then said that if the audience misses their serial any time, they can watch all episodes on Zee5. The video ends with Avni giving an emotional monologue. Zee Marathi had shared this video with the caption “that moment when all actors got emotional".

Advertisement

Recently, Shalva Kinjavadekar and Anvita Phaltankar have concluded filming for the serial. While shooting for the final episode, they got emotional. Anvita shared some snaps of on-screen happy moments with Shalva on Instagram. While sharing the pictures, Anvita wrote in the caption, “The one where another chapter ends.” The on-screen chemistry of both actors has been admired a lot by the audience.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala started on January 4 last year. Tu Tevha Tashi, starring Abhidnya Bhave, Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar will be replacing this show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.