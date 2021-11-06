Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Actresses Sing Their Version Of Manike Mage Hithe

Sri Lankan sensation Yohani’s song Manike Mage Hithe is a huge hit. Its music has created a massive buzz and social media feeds are still flooded with short videos made on this song. Several artists composed their own version of Manike Mage Hithe in their own language and style. Now, actresses of Marathi TV series Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla have sung their version of the number. This video has also gone viral now with fans showering their love in the comments.

Actress Shubhangi Gokhale, one of the main actresses of the show, has left the show. The makers have roped in Kishori Ambiye to play the role of Shaku. After becoming a part of the series, she is enjoying with other actresses on the sets. Here, Kishori Ambiye is seen singing Manike Mage Hithe’ with the other two actresses of Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla.

Kishori is jamming with Anvita Phaltankar (Sweetu) and Dipti Ketkar (Nalu).

Coming back to Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, even though Kishori is now Shaku and is winning the hearts of the audience, it is still unclear why Shubhangi Gokhale decided to leave the show midway. Her decision to leave Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla has left everyone stunned.

Earlier, the series was heavily trolled on social media for showing the marriage between the characters Sweetu and Mohit. This angered the viewers and many were demanding that the makers should wrap up the show.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla is a Marathi TV program that airs on Zee Marathi and is available for streaming on Zee5. The show started on January 4, 2021. It is produced by Tejendra Neswankar under the banner of Trump Card Productions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.