Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla Leads Sweetu and Om To Get Married as Show Takes Leap

Marathi series, ‘Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla’, which airs on Zee Marathi is extremely popular among the audience who are finally excited to see the show lead pair, Sweetu and Om, together. The show is at a critical point where the female lead, Sweetu, has realised the truth and left Mohit.

And now, the show is going to leap and Sweetu will finally be married to Om, the male lead. The moment when the two lovers will finally reunite has come. Sweetu’s bridal look is going viral on social media.

Recently, Zee Marathi shared a video of the upcoming track after the leap. The promo suggests the series has already taken a leap as Om, who had lost everything and moved to London, is back in India and regained his lost house and property. He has travelled from London to India.

Now, finally, he is going to visit Sweetu in her Konkan village. According to reports, he will express his love for Sweetu in front of the entire village and they will get married at the grand function. You can watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/marathiserials_official/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=65ccb404-ee68-44e9-8ae9-99266d3b7831

After watching the video, the audience is extremely curious about what happens after the wedding. What has happened to Malvika? Has she changed her colours or is she still the same as before the leap?

Some have even questioned whether the series will come to an end after Sweetu and Om’s wedding. However, it was recently revealed that a big twist is in the offing after Sweetu and Om’s wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.