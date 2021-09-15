Yo Yo Honey Singh: Delhi Court Issues Notice in Domestic Violence Case Filed by Wife Shalini Talwar

Delhi Court has issued a notice to rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable & movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE. A case was filed against the rapper by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act last month.

Hirdesh Singh, professionally known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011. In her plea, Talwar has charted out how she was allegedly physically assaulted by Singh over the last ten years of their marriage. She also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her. The 38-year-old woman claimed that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to an extent that she almost started identifying herself as a “farm animal".

In the complaint, Shalini listed many accusations against Singh. She wrote that soon after their wedding in 2011, he became “rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful" towards her, as his career started taking off. She said that the physical abuse started during their honeymoon in 2011 in Mauritius. During the trip, he was cold towards her, and when she questioned his behaviour, he said that he married her against his will. He also pushed her on the bed.

In the same trip, she accused him of leaving her alone and being drunk. When confronted, he allegedly pulled her hair, slapped her and told her to shut up.

