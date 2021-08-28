Yo Yo Honey Singh Exempted from Appearing in Domestic Violence Case Filed by Wife

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was on Saturday given exemption from personal appearance by a Delhi court during the hearing of an appeal by him against the domestic violence case filed by wife Shalini Talwar. The court granted the relief after Singh’s counsel cited that the rapper was unwell.

The court has directed Singh to appear before them on next date of hearing, on September 3, according to news agency ANI. Yo Yo Honey Singh had earlier denied his wife’s allegations of domestic violence against him. He dismissed all the accusations as “false" and “malicious". Taking to his Instagram account, the singer-rapper in the statement wrote, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious."

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he said.

Shalini filed a domestic violence case against Singh and sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a “farm animal… being treated cruelly”.

Shalini alleged that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family. Talwar, 38, claimed that Singh beat her many times in the last few years and she is constantly living under fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here