Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Yo Yo Honey Singh Recreates '90s Magic with Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha

Originally featuring Malaika Arora and Jas Arora, Gul NAloIShq Mitha went on to become one of the biggest '90s hits and has been recreated in films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and I Love New Year.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yo Yo Honey Singh Recreates '90s Magic with Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha
Image courtesy: honey Singh/ Instagram
Loading...

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has recreated the hit chartbuster of the 90s, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha. Originally featuring Malaika Arora and Jas Arora, the song went on to become one of the biggest '90s hits. It was also recreated early this year in Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and also for Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut film I Love New Year.

Talking about the Yo Yo Honey Singh recreated version, the song uses the usual 90s classic flavour and is definitely the next big Bhangra song. Along with Honey Singh, the song features the original star Malkit Singh. He can be heard crooning the title stanza and grooving to the beats of bhangra. Choreographed by Bhangra crew B Funk, the song has a colourful vibe to it.

According to a Times Now report when Honey Singh was inquired about this remake he said, "This is the biggest collaboration of my life. I was around 12-15 years old when I heard his song. Then Malkit Singh made a remix of it during my younger days. I never thought I would be able to collaborate with someone like him,” adding, “Around eight years back, he sang in my album International Villager but due to some reason, we couldn't make a video of that song. I'm much excited that Malkit Singh comes in the hook line and shot with us for this song.”

The singer further added, “This is big thing for me. I'm sure everyone will love this old school-new school combination because we have kept Malkit Paji's hook line as it is but the music, beats and my verses are very urban. It's my consecutive collaboration with T-Series and Bhushanji. They play a big role in my musical journey. The kind of support and trust that Bhushanji has shown in me and in my projects, I will be thankful for it. Now with Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha it becomes more special."

Besides Honey Singh and Malkit Singh, the song also witnesses YouTuber Navpreet Banga doing some amazing Bhangra moves.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram