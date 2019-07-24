Yo Yo Honey Singh Recreates '90s Magic with Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has recreated the hit chartbuster of the 90s, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha. Originally featuring Malaika Arora and Jas Arora, the song went on to become one of the biggest '90s hits. It was also recreated early this year in Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and also for Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut film I Love New Year.

Talking about the Yo Yo Honey Singh recreated version, the song uses the usual 90s classic flavour and is definitely the next big Bhangra song. Along with Honey Singh, the song features the original star Malkit Singh. He can be heard crooning the title stanza and grooving to the beats of bhangra. Choreographed by Bhangra crew B Funk, the song has a colourful vibe to it.

According to a Times Now report when Honey Singh was inquired about this remake he said, "This is the biggest collaboration of my life. I was around 12-15 years old when I heard his song. Then Malkit Singh made a remix of it during my younger days. I never thought I would be able to collaborate with someone like him,” adding, “Around eight years back, he sang in my album International Villager but due to some reason, we couldn't make a video of that song. I'm much excited that Malkit Singh comes in the hook line and shot with us for this song.”

The singer further added, “This is big thing for me. I'm sure everyone will love this old school-new school combination because we have kept Malkit Paji's hook line as it is but the music, beats and my verses are very urban. It's my consecutive collaboration with T-Series and Bhushanji. They play a big role in my musical journey. The kind of support and trust that Bhushanji has shown in me and in my projects, I will be thankful for it. Now with Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha it becomes more special."

Besides Honey Singh and Malkit Singh, the song also witnesses YouTuber Navpreet Banga doing some amazing Bhangra moves.

