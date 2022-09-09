Yo Yo Honey Singh- Shalini Talwar Divorced After 11 Years, Rapper Pays Hefty Sum of 1 Crore; Read Details…

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar have now ended their marriage of 11 years. The duo had filed for divorce in 2021, and it was finally granted by Delhi’s Saket Court on 8th September. Honey Singh has paid a hefty amount of Rs. 1 crore to Shalini as alimony.

It was in 2021 that Shalini had caused a stir when she had accused Honey Singh ad his family of domestic violence. As reorted by India Today, the duo reached a divorce settlement at the family court of Delhi’s Saket on Thursday, September 8. During the hearing, in the presence of judge Vinod Kumar, Honey Singh gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore as alimony to Shalini Talwar in a sealed envelope. All the allegations were settled in court, and the next hearing date is 20th March, 2023.

Shalini, in her complaint, had accused Honey Singh, and his mother and sister of ‘numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse’. She also claimed that they had been dating since 2001, and got married in 2011. But, Singh’s behaviour was ‘rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful’ towards her. She also accused him of ‘mercilessly beating’ her up after their wedding pictures were leaked.

Responding to the allegations, Honey Singh had written, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’, and Shalini Talwar had tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here