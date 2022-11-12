Yo Yo Honey Singh Takes Fans on a Nostalgic Trip With Throwback Pics From 2003

Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, emerged as a sensation in the Punjabi and Hindi music industries. The famous rapper and music producer recently became the talk of the town after he shared a couple of throwback pictures — from his 2003 photoshoot — on Instagram. The Angreji Beat composer wrote in the caption that these photos were clicked by his teacher Abhinav Acharya. Honey posed for these pictures holding a music CD.

He captioned it, “2003 first photoshoot by my GURUJI “ABHINAV ACHARYA “Ji !! YAAD”. Celebrities, who reacted with love to the post, were famous Punjabi singer Jassi Sidhu, actor Sunny Singh, and actress Tina Thadani, among others. Rapper Lazarus/Dr Khan commented, “Dope bro. What a long way you came.” Director Mozez Singh, music director Kuwar Virk and singer Navv Inder also expressed their admiration for the picture.



Honey looked dashing in the pictures. Anshul Garg, co-founder of music labels like Desi Music Factory, and Pakistani screenwriter Yasir Hussain commented with heart emoticons. Asif Bhamla, founder of N.G.O Bhamla Foundation, model Dakshita Kumar and rapper Mellow D also appreciated the photoshoot. Canadian artist DJ Goddess, and singers Sagar Bhardwaj and Vaibhav Sharma also couldn’t help applauding the photos. Honey’s picture also received compliments from Punjabi singer Honey Chaudhary (stage name Miel), DJ Ruchir Kulkarni and rapper Krish Dedha.



Apart from these photoshoots, Honey has also received the limelight recently due to his upcoming number JAAM (The Casino Song). This song is all set for its release on November 24. Production house Namoh Studios recently shared the first glimpse of this song, which was well-received by the audience. The music video is presented and produced by Gaurav Grover, directed by Mihir Gulati, co-produced by Udit Vats and features model Larissa Bonesi. Honey has lent his voice for this number.

