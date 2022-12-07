Yo Yo Honey Singh Walks Hand-In-Hand With Rumoured Girlfriend Tina Thadani In Viral Video; Netizens React

After his divorce, rapper Honey Singh is reported to have found love again and this time with model Tina Thadani. A recent event in Delhi saw them make a stunning entrance while walking hand-in-hand. At the ceremony, Tina and Honey walked beside one another while donning matching black outfits. In case you missed the glimpse, check it out here.

The rapper could be seen affectionately holding Tina's hand as they exited the event. This video gained over 1.9 million views. Tina looked stunning in a black thigh-high slit dress, while Honey looked dashing in a black tuxedo paired with a solid white shirt and a pocket square. The model was also seen carrying a black Balenciaga handbag.

Netizens reacted to the video on social media. “New girlfriend has Balenciaga in her hand ," wrote one social media user. Another social media user commented, “Wow so fit yo yo." A third social media user commented, “Back in look."

Honey and Tina are rumoured to be in a serious relationship and have been dating for a few months now. However, it is important to note that neither Honey Singh nor Tina Thadani has confirmed or denied their relationship. The two previously collaborated on the song “Paris Ka Trip," which also includes Millind Gaba. Tina Thadani has also directed a short film The Leftovers based on the educational disparity faced by the lower-income group.

With a photo of him holding onto an unidentified woman's hand, Honey Singh had previously posted a cryptic post on Instagram that hinted at his new love interest.

Honey Singh was previously married to Shalini Talwar, but the couple divorced in September of this year after an 11-year-long marriage. In 2021, Shalini accused Honey Singh and his family of domestic violence. After Shalini accused him of domestic violence and cheating, they appeared in court several times and reportedly Honey Singh handed over a check of Rs 1 crore as alimony to this ex-wife. Their statements were recorded and an extensive investigation was conducted.

