Yo Yo Honey Singh’s GF Tina Thadani Reacts To Trolling, Says 'Don't Read Comments On Social Media...'

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently hit the headlines when he made his relationship with actress, and model Tina Thadani official, at an event in Delhi, last month. A former VJ, Tina, has known Honey for a year, and they started dating in April last year. After he introduced his GF at the event, the rapper was trolled heavily on social media, for introducing his girlfriend months after his messy divorce from wife, Shalini Talwar. Now, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s GF in her recent interview opened up about social media trolling and if it affects her.

In an interview with ETimes, Tina was asked whether the trolling affected her, and she says, “I don’t read all that (comments on social media). That was in the past. He was 100 per cent single when I met him. He was working. Rest, I don’t talk about someone’s past life. I don’t pay attention to trolls and pick a fight online.”

While their relationship seems to be strong, did she perceive him differently earlier as he was surrounded by many controversies? Tina answers, “I have never judged people on the basis of their past. It is none of my business. I have only looked at his work and have been a fan of his work. When I met him, he came across as this shy and sweet individual. I had no other impression of him other than him being Honey Singh — the singer who has a lot of swag.”

A former VJ, Tina, has known Honey for a year, and they started dating in April last year. “Things evolved between us gradually. As I got to know him, I realised that Honey is so different. It is hard to come across a person like him. He is very charismatic and intelligent. I have been a fan of his work, too. He is a trendsetter and he stands out,” says Tina.

As the duo hails from the creative field, Tina says it is important to support your partner and help them grow. “He is extremely supportive,” she says, adding, “Honey wants to see everyone around him grow. Be it me, his friends or even co-artistes, he wants everyone to flourish and win. He is like your cheerleader. There’s so much to learn from him too. I love having conversations with him as he has so much knowledge.”

