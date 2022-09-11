Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Lands in Kullu for Film’s Shoot, Shares Video of Mesmerising View

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Sid stepped into Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and has delivered delivering some memorable films like Kapoor & Sons, Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, Brothers, Ittefaq, Hasee Toh Phasee, Baar Baar Dekho and others in his career of 10 years in the industry. An avid social media user, Sid likes to keep his fans updated on his personal and professional life. On Sunday, the actor landed in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of his action-thriller film, Yodha and treated fans to the mesmerising view of the valley.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sidharth shared a video of him landing in Kullu as he headed for another schedule of Yodha. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead. It is scheduled to be released on 11 November 2022 and is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Yodha happens to be Dharma Productions’ first aerial action franchise film and Sidharth will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in it. In 2021, Sidharth unveiled the teaser of Yodha on Instagram.

Check a glimpse of the mesmerising view posted by Sidharth on his Instagram Story:

Meanwhile, Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Previously, he dropped an intriguing trailer of the film on social media.

The comedy film is written and directed by Indra Kumar. It is touted as a slice-of-life film. Thank God is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022 coinciding with Diwali. It will also see a clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Apart from this, Sidharth also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna in the pivotal role. The Shershaah actor also has Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.