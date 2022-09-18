CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Shoots In Delhi Near India Gate, Meets Fans and Takes Pics With Them
1-MIN READ

Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Shoots In Delhi Near India Gate, Meets Fans and Takes Pics With Them

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 18, 2022, 16:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra meets fans in Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra meets fans in Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently in New Delhi and is shooting for Yodha which also stars Disha Patani in the lead.

Sidharth Malhotra has several projects in his pipeline one of which is Yodha. The actor is currently shooting for the film in New Delhi and several pictures and videos from the shoot are already going viral on social media. On Sunday morning, Sidharth Malhotra was snapped at he visited revamped Kartavya Path and India Gate for a shooting sequence.

However, what won everyone’s heart was something else. Amid his busy and hectic work schedule, Sidharth took some time off and met his fans who were waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. While some took selfies with Sidharth, others shook hands and were the happiest with it.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans showered love on Sidharth and appreciated him for his kind gesture. “He is the sweetest n humble man,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “@sidmalhotra deserves all the love, Happiness & Success”.

Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is produced by Karan Johar. Yodha will be Dharma Productions’ first aerial action franchise film. It will hit theatres on November 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of Thank God which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It is a comedy which is written and directed by Indra Kumar. Thank God will hit theatres on 25 October this year. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ram Setu.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...

first published:September 18, 2022, 16:39 IST
last updated:September 18, 2022, 16:39 IST