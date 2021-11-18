Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra to Star in Karan Johar's Action Franchise; Film to Hit Theatres in Nov 2022

After a successful collaboration in Shershaah, actor Sidharth Malhotra has once again joined hands with Karan Johar for his next movie. The actor is set to headline Karan’s Dharma Productions’ first action film franchise ‘Yodha,’ the makers announced Thursday.

The movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films. Karan Johar unveiled the first look of ‘Yodha,’ featuring Sidharth in an intense avatar.

“After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November 2022," Karan wrote.

In another post, Karan wrote, “#Yodha is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November 2022. Directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Stay tuned, because our female leads will be announced soon!"

Karan said Sidharth, whose recent performance as Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra in Dharma’s ‘Shershaah’ garnered praises, will be “back with power in the first of the action franchise" by the production house.

In the past, Sidharth and Karan have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, and ‘Kapoor and Sons’. ‘Yodha’ will reportedly also star Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.