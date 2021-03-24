Yoga Diva Malaika Arora Tries Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara, Farah Khan Wants Her to Do It When They Meet

Malaika Arora gave her followers some Monday motivation by striking a yoga pose and posting it with the hashtag #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. The fitness diva posted a picture of herself doing the Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara.

“Namaste Everyone! It’s time to unroll our mats and strike a new pose with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. This week’s pose is EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara. It helps boost energy in the body while improving your core strength. It also helps you get stronger arms and enhance body awareness," she wrote, alongwith a detailed guide on how to do the asana. Farah Khan, witty as she always is, commented, “I want u to do this namastey the next time we meet."

Malaika posts new moves and yoga asanas every Monday to motivate her followers to stay fit.

The Bollywood diva makes headlines every time she posts something on social media — be it a video, a photo of her in the gym, or something related to her beau Arjun Kapoor. A few days back, Malaika shared a video on Instagram of herself twerking. She mentioned it to be her way of welcoming the weekend. “Wiggle, wiggle …. let’s see Wat you got.”

The 47-year-old dancer and reality show judge is often spotted hitting the gym or heading for her yoga class. The paparazzi is always on the lookout of her gym looks.