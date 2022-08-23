‘Yoga Se Hi Hoga’: Shilpa Shetty Practices Yoga With Broken Leg

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is not just an actress, she is also a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur. A few days back, she was clicked outside a hospital in a wheelchair. She was advised bed rest by the doctors after she broke her leg when shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force . And now, after 10 days of resting, Shilpa Shetty is back to her fitness routine. She recently shared a video, in which, she is seen doing some stretches while sitting on the wheelchair.

She captioned the post: “After 10 days of resting in, I realised… no reason is good enough to not stretch. So, even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rustySo… I decided to practice the routine of Parvatasana, followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadwajasana. Anyone who is unable to sit on the floor, or is suffering from knee or back pain can do these stretches on the chair. These asanas are beneficial to strengthen & improve the flexibility of the spine & the back muscle, and are also helpful for the digestive system. However, the third pose ‘Bharadwajasana (twisting pose)’ should be avoided during pregnancy.

Don’t let anything get in the way of your routine. You can overcome the biggest hurdles simply by believing YOU CAN and having the WILL to change things.”

Shilpa started the video and said, “Pair toota hai himmat nahi. yoga se hi hoga.” Sussanne Khan commented on the post and wrote, “More power, Grit and love to you darling Supergirl S.. u will bounce back stronger and better!”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the film Nikamma with ‎Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She was also seen in Hungama 2. Next, she has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force which stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role.

