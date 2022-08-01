Yogi Babu and Dinesh Join Hands for Their Next Comedy Lokal Sarakku

Actor-comedian Yogi Babu and Dinesh have joined the cast of Lokal Sarakku, Soorimuthuchamy informed the fans by sharing the poster of the duo. Along with that, he wrote, “Here is the title and first look of actor and dance master Dinesh and actor Yogi Babu in Lokal Sarakku. Directed by SP Rajkumar and produced by VR Swaminathan and Rajesh’s Discover Studios.’’

In the poster, Dinesh and Yogi Babu were sitting on the bike. Dinesh and Yogi Babu are the main leads in the comedy film and no wonder the fans are excitedly reacting to the post.

A user wrote, “I am a big fan of Yogi Babu. I am proud of his comedy skills. They are so natural and to the point. Another wrote, “Finally another comedy movie by Yogi Anna. I was waiting for it. Rumours were there about the combination of two, Yogi and Dinesh. But finally, they are together.”

Talking about the film, the cinematography is done by M. Moovendhar and K. S. Palani. For editing, Castro has been roped in. V. R. Swaminathan Rajesh composed the music for the film. For the art direction, Mujibur Rahman was there.

Yogi Babu will next be seen in various comedy films like Ayalaan, Kasethan Kadavulada, Varisu, Andhagan, and Love Today among others. He is a three-time Ananda Vikatan Cinema award winner. He rose to prominence with his best films like Aandavan Kattalai , Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal. His first film in which he played the lead role was Mandela.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here