Yogi Babu Calls off Grand Wedding Reception Amid Coronavirus Pandemic?

Tamil actor Yogi Babu, who got married on February 5 to Manju Bhargavi in an intimate ceremony, was supposed to hold a grand wedding reception on April 9 for industry colleagues, family and loved ones. However, due to the lockdown in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, he has informed fans that he "does not know what to do."

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Yogi Babu wrote, “Planned the reception grandly on April 9 but after seeing the current situation don't know what to do (sic)."

This tweet comes a day after a 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Yogi Babu tied the knot with Manju Bhargavi on February 5 at his ancestral temple in Thituttani, Tamil Nadu. The ceremony was a private function, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu has finished shooting parts of Dhanush’s upcoming movie Karnan. The team of the film, which is being directed by Mari Selvaraj, had also cut a cake in order to celebrate his wedding. His film Cocktail is also in the pipeline for releasing. It has been directed by debutant Ra Vijaya Murugan.

The newly married actor had entered the movie industry in 2009 with the film named Yogi. It is only after this picture that fans lovingly started calling him as Yogi Babu. Other performances for which he is well-known includes Maan Karate, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Aandavan Kattalai, Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal. His last release was Bigil.

