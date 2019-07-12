Yogi Babu Tickles the Funny Bone as a Security Man in Gurkha, See Fan Reactions
Yogi Babu's comedy-action film 'Gurkha' has released in theatres. See fan reactions to the film here.
A still from 'Gurkha,' courtesy of Instagram
Popular Tamil actor-comedian Yogi Babu's latest film Gurkha has released in theatres on Friday and is eliciting a positive response from the film-going community. Written and directed by Sam Anton, the film has Anandraj, Livingston, Raj Bharath and others in supporting roles.
Reportedly, Gurkha is a remake of popular Hollywood comedy flick Paul Blart: Mall Cop, featuring Kevin James, with some elements of Bruce Willis' Die Hard series. One of the posters of Gurkha, featuring Yogi Babu, shows him dressed as a security guard, as he descends down a moving elevator, with a stick in his hand. Yogi fits the character of a security man perfectly, as he looks to inspire humour with his charming and comic ways.
As per pinkvilla.com, the film is all about a serious robbery that takes place even as a US consul member is kidnapped. How a lazy Gurkha and equally lazy dog save the day is the crux of the story.
See some fan reactions to Yogi Babu's Gurkha here:
Power Nap Time now#Gurkha 1st Day 1st Show@yogibabu_offl & @manobalam Laugh out Loud 😆 pic.twitter.com/7WKzvQU72P— Divakar (@DivaBalendra) July 12, 2019
Gurkha grand release in 300+ screens occupying all big screens#MeetGurkhaFromTodayA @LIBRAProduc release @4MonkeysStudio@samanton21 @iYogiBabu @krishnanvasant @AntonyLRuben @tkishore555 @DigitalOkulus @musicrajaryan @vasukibhaskar @onlynikil @thinkmusicindia @CtcMediaboy pic.twitter.com/ETDJFstYrs— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) July 12, 2019
KTown Today releases :#Gorilla -- Heist Comedy #Gurkha -- Comedy Thriller #VennilaKabadiKuzhu2 -- Sports Drama#BodhaiYeriBudhiMaari -- Crime Thriller pic.twitter.com/Q51xm5kwbj— 🎬Prabu Talkies🎥 (@PrabuTalkies) July 12, 2019
All areas sold out for #Gurkha. #YogiBabu returns as a hero after the successful #DharmaPrabhu.. Expectations are good.#4DaysToMeetGurkha pic.twitter.com/Ksfax8SFmE— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 8, 2019
#Gurkha preview show in Qatar,, super ,good movie of @samanton21 ,100%percentage 2.30mints serikama theater vitu veliya varamatinga avolo comedy, hero @yogibabu_offl comedy,fight dance ,kalikerukaru ,movie result 100/100 ,👏👏👌👌👌,❤❤,dont miss it ,stress ela poidum 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/hzddxIxQ0m— suresh DOT (@sureshsai12) July 11, 2019
During an interview, Anton had revealed that Yogi Babu didn’t want to play the lead in Gurkha. He also added, "We share a great bond and that’s why I approached him immediately after getting the idea for Gurkha."
Yogi Babu was last seen in Tamil film Dharmaprabhu, in which he played the role of Lord Yama.
