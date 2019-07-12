Take the pledge to vote

Yogi Babu Tickles the Funny Bone as a Security Man in Gurkha, See Fan Reactions

Yogi Babu's comedy-action film 'Gurkha' has released in theatres. See fan reactions to the film here.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Yogi Babu Tickles the Funny Bone as a Security Man in Gurkha, See Fan Reactions
A still from 'Gurkha,' courtesy of Instagram
Popular Tamil actor-comedian Yogi Babu's latest film Gurkha has released in theatres on Friday and is eliciting a positive response from the film-going community. Written and directed by Sam Anton, the film has Anandraj, Livingston, Raj Bharath and others in supporting roles.

Reportedly, Gurkha is a remake of popular Hollywood comedy flick Paul Blart: Mall Cop, featuring Kevin James, with some elements of Bruce Willis' Die Hard series. One of the posters of Gurkha, featuring Yogi Babu, shows him dressed as a security guard, as he descends down a moving elevator, with a stick in his hand. Yogi fits the character of a security man perfectly, as he looks to inspire humour with his charming and comic ways.

As per pinkvilla.com, the film is all about a serious robbery that takes place even as a US consul member is kidnapped. How a lazy Gurkha and equally lazy dog save the day is the crux of the story.

See some fan reactions to Yogi Babu's Gurkha here:

During an interview, Anton had revealed that Yogi Babu didn’t want to play the lead in Gurkha. He also added, "We share a great bond and that’s why I approached him immediately after getting the idea for Gurkha."

Yogi Babu was last seen in Tamil film Dharmaprabhu, in which he played the role of Lord Yama.

