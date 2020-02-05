Take the pledge to vote

Yogi Babu Ties the Knot with Manju Bhargavi in Intimate Ceremony, See Pic

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi in an intimate ceremony at Murugan Temple in Thituttani, Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, it was an arranged marriage.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 8:58 AM IST
Yogi Babu Ties the Knot with Manju Bhargavi in Intimate Ceremony, See Pic
Yogi Babu, who is a popular face in Tamil cinema, got hitched on early morning hours of Wednesday, February 5. He married Manju Bhargavi in an intimate affair at Murugan Temple in Thituttani, Tamil Nadu. As per reports, the wedding ceremony was attended by Yogi Babu's close friends and family members and the actor is planning to host a grand reception in Chennai in March.

Yogi Babu has recently finished shooting his portions in Dhanush's Karnan, directed by Maari Selvaraj. As per sources, Yogi Babu and Manju's marriage is an arranged one. The couple's marriage took place at Yogi Babu's clan temple.

