Yogi Babu’s Fans Wish the Actor on Birthday By Trending Him on Twitter

Actor Yogi Babu is celebrating his 35th birthday on July 22. The actor who is known for his work in Tamil language films has given memorable performances in his decade-long film career. From featuring in uncredited roles to doing cameos in several films, Yogi Babu has emerged as a lead actor in Tamil cinema. Mostly admired for his comic timing, Yogi Babu has also been praised for his impactful one-liners and short sequences. The actor has been honoured with the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award thrice.

Aandavan Kattalai (2016), Kolamavu Kokila (2018) and Pariyerum Perumal (2018) are some of his best-remembered performances. He also had a brief cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2013 film, Chennai Express where he stole the show as a Sri Lankan smuggler with his catchy accent.

As Yogi Babu turns a year older today, his fans and followers across social media platforms are trending the celebrated actor by flooding birthday wishes on social media. Sharing a collage poster of various looks of Yogi Babu in his films, a user wrote, “Wishing a happy birthday to the finest entertainer of Kollywood @iYogiBabu a blockbuster year ahead #HBDYogiBabu #HappyBirthdayYogiBabu #YogibabuBirthdayCDP #YogiBabu.”

Another wrote, “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. One of the hardworking, down to earth and an amazing comedian in #TamilCinema.”

A third shared a poster featuring Yogi Babu and wrote, “Happy B'day wishes to Tamil cinema's top comedy actor @iYogiBabu. His immense growth and long journey from bottom to top are inspiring Ok handThumbs up#HappyBirthdayYogiBabu#HBDYogiBabu.”

He will soon be seen in Duikkilona.