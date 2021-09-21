Yogi Babu's 'Pei Mama' Trolled Over Similarity With Bhoot Poster

Films are slowly returning to theatres almost after a-year-and-a-half. There’s an interesting lineup all-set for release and fans just can’t wait to catch the action on the big screen again. One such film is actor Yogi Babu’s Tamil horror-comedy “Pei Mama", set to hit the theatres on September 24.

The makers of the film unveiled a special poster of the film ahead of the release. However, what caught everyone’s attention was its resemblance to the poster of Vicky Kaushal starrer Hindi film Bhoot. People on social media soon realised that the makers had just morphed Pei Mama’s actors’ faces on the original poster of Bhoot.

The morphed photo did not go down well with social media users, who trolled the makers for being unimaginative and lazy.

This is the OFFICIAL POSTER of #YogiBabu’s #PeiMama which is not copied, nor inspired but directly used #Bhoot poster by using face swapping technique.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xFZrg4hylo— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 20, 2021

Director Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot - Part One ‘The Haunted Ship’ was set around the premise of the existence of supernatural powers at an abandoned ship lying on Juhu Beach. The film featured Vicky opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The project was bankrolled by filmmaker Karan Johar. While the initial plan was to bring the film as a franchise horror film, the plan was dropped after the failure of the first part at the box office.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu’s Pei Mama is said to be a comedy film with supernatural elements. In this Sakthi Chidamabaram directorial, Yogi Babu will be in the role of a pickpocket. The makers had unveiled the film’s trailer last year in November.

The two-and-half-minute trailer gave an interesting glimpse of the film’s plot which revolves around a house possessed by ghosts. The film also features Mottai Rajendran, MS Bhaskar, Kovai Sarala, Vaiyapuri, Chaams, Ramesh Khanna and yesteryear actress Rekha in key roles.

Bankrolled by Vignesh Ealapaan, Pei Mama will hit the theatres on September 24.

