News18 » Movies
1-min read

Yoko Ono Calls for Gun Control in US on 39th Death Anniversary of John Lennon

Taking to Twitter, Ono said the US is turning into a "war zone" owing to daily incidents of gun violence.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Yoko Ono Calls for Gun Control in US on 39th Death Anniversary of John Lennon
Image: Yoko Ono/Twitter

On the 39th death anniversary of John Lennon, his wife Yoko Ono has advocated for gun control in the US and said that she still misses the music legend after all these years.

The legendary singer was tragically gunned down by Mark Chapman on the New York island of Manhattan in 1980.

Taking to Twitter, Ono said the US is turning into a "war zone" owing to daily incidents of gun violence.

"Dear Friends, Every day, 100 Americans are shot and killed with guns. We are turning this beautiful country into a War Zone. Together, let's bring back America, the green land of Peace (sic)," she wrote.

Ono further said that she and Lennon's two sons, Julian and Sean, still miss his presence from their lives.

"The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 39 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him. Imagine all the people living life in peace," she added.

