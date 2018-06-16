GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

You All Get A Show: Oprah Winfrey Set To Produce Content For Apple

The news suggested Apple -- which reportedly is investing $1 billion in content -- is push forward as part of its effort to create a platform to challenge rivals like Netflix and Amazon in internet-based video.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 16, 2018, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
You All Get A Show: Oprah Winfrey Set To Produce Content For Apple
The news suggested Apple -- which reportedly is investing $1 billion in content -- is push forward as part of its effort to create a platform to challenge rivals like Netflix and Amazon in internet-based video.
Television personality Oprah Winfrey has agreed to produce shows for Apple as the iPhone maker prepares to make a push into original content.

An Apple statement on Friday offered few details about the role for Winfrey, who hosted a hugely popular talk show before leaving to start her own production company and devote time to philanthropic efforts. "Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," the statement said. Terms of the deal were not announced.

The news suggested Apple -- which reportedly is investing $1 billion in content -- is push forward as part of its effort to create a platform to challenge rivals like Netflix and Amazon in internet-based video.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal includes films, television shows, smartphone applications and books that can be distributed through Apple. Apple has deals with other stars including director Steven Spielberg and actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The move comes after Netflix signed a deal with former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to produce shows for that platform. It also comes as traditional TV operators scramble to bolster their position against an expected online onslaught. AT&T on Thursday closed an $85 billion deal for media-entertainment giant Time Warner, giving the telecom-broadband group a strong position in both content and delivery.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

Recommended For You