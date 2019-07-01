Take the pledge to vote

You are Mine and I am Yours: Justin Bieber Posts Sweet Romantic Message for Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber, who married Hailey Baldwin last year, posted a romantic photo of the two of them against the sunset, alongwith a warm message to convey how special she is to him.

Updated:July 1, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
You are Mine and I am Yours: Justin Bieber Posts Sweet Romantic Message for Wife Hailey Baldwin
Image: Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who got married in September last year, have been through some rough times in their relationship. But on Saturday, the Love Yourself hitmaker took to Instagram to post a romantic message for his 22-year-old wife. In the photo, Baldwin can be seen leaning into Bieber, who has his arms around her.

"These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours," the 25-year-old pop star captioned the post. He also used the hashtags '#foreverandever' and '#tilthewheelsfalloff' in the post. The couple appear to be in a desert of as a red-orange sunset can be seen in the background. Model Kendall Jenner, who is a longtime friend of Baldwin's, also commented on the post, writing, "She's a little bit mine too."

Reports say that their wedding ceremony, which was previously put on hold in order to focus on mental health issues, is back on. The two got married on September 13, 2018, and reports are out that they're planning the official ceremony for friends and family on the one year anniversary of the day. "They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September,' an insider told Us Weekly.

View this post on Instagram

Studio mode

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Back in February, People magazine had reported that Justin was receiving counseling for his recent battles with depression and anxiety. Since then, the What Do You Mean hitmaker has kept his fans in the loop, sharing mental health updates on his Instagram. In May, Bieber opened up about his battle with mental illness, saying it got really bad on tour which is why he had to press pause on his concerts.

