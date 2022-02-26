'You Are My Miracle': Jasmin Bhasin's Heartfelt Note on Boyfriend Aly Goni's Birthday

TV actor Jasmin Bhasin, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, has wished her boyfriend actor Aly Goni on his birthday with a lovey-dovey post. Jasmin wrote a heartfelt note in her Instagram post.

The note, dedicated to Aly began with, “This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star.”

Calling him her miracle and priceless reward, Jasmine wrote, “You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. The priceless reward that I’ll never give away.”

“You make me shine, give me so much confidence, and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes. You filled me up with your light and positivity in life,” Jasmine added.

Expressing her love for Aly, Jasmin wrote, “I love you. With you, by my side, I feel it’s just the beginning, and there is so much to achieve and build in life. Happy birthday, @alygoni.”

Meanwhile, Aly reacting to Jasmin’s post wrote, “Thank you, you are the best.” In the photo, both are giving perfect couple goals.

Advertisement

Celebrating birthday with Jasmine for four years:

Recently, while talking about his birthday planning, the actor said, “This year, I will be away from the family, I am happy that she (Jasmine) will be with me on my birthday. This time I had planned to celebrate my birthday in London as it was on our bucket list for a long time, however, due to rising cases of Covid-19, it seems that we have to postpone it.”

However, the couple flew to London for the birthday celebration. The photos from their lovely time together have painted the internet red.

Aly is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. The actor attained fame after essaying the role of Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor marked his TV debut with the show. On February 25, Ali celebrated his 31st birthday with his darling beau.

For the uninformed, the couple was best friends for a long time before their love story started in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 14. The couple appeared together for the first time on TV in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Jasmin but soon their relationship changed and they began dating after the show ended.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.