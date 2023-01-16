‘You Are Rooted In Our Memories’: Ghost Director Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar

It has been more than a year since Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. However, the Power Star of Kannada cinema lives on through his stellar work and millions of fans. Recently, filmmaker Srini paid rich tribute to Puneeth by sharing a heartwarming picture on Twitter. Srini tweeted the picture of a Malabar tamarind plant and wrote, “You are rooted in our memories.” Going by the tweet, it was planted by Puneeth himself in April 2021. Srini’s tweet has broken the Internet and has delighted many Puneeth fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar delivered many hit films in his career and won several hearts with his charming personality. Puneeth made his acting debut with director V Somashekhar’s 1976 thriller Premada Kanike and emerged as a successful child actor. He went on to star in movies like Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), and Vamshi (2008). His last movie, James, was released in theatres amid great fanfare.

But Puneeth’s Appu remains one of his most beloved films. In fact, he is still fondly remembered as ‘Appu’ by his fans.

Meanwhile, Srini is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Kannada film, Ghost. The action-packed thriller stars Shivaraj Kumar and Jayaram as lead characters. The film is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj’s Sandesh Productions. Reports suggest that Ghost is currently being shot in Minerva Mills and its shooting will be wrapped up by the end of January. Interestingly, Ghost will not have a female lead. The film will be released in the first-half of 2023 and will be dubbed in other Indian languages.

