You are Young at Heart and Still Have a Sexy Body: Sunny's Birthday Post for Hubby Daniel
The touching Instagram post proved popular, attracting over 4,39,569 likes in just 15 hours and comments from fans expressing their birthday wishes to Weber.
Image credits: Instagram/Sunny Leone
Daniel Weber celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday with some touching messages from his loved ones. Actress Sunny Leone wished her hubby a happy birthday on social media, sharing a quirky photograph of the couple with their followers.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life! I want you always smiling, being silly and loving life just like this moment in time. You might be a year older but you are young at heart and you still have a sexy body! Hehe I love you so much! Happy Birthday Lover," Leone captioned the picture.
Leone and Weber tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to three children - daughter Nisha, and twin boys Noah and Asher, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.
Leone became a household name in India after she featured in reality show Bigg Boss. She soon made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jism 2 in which she worked opposite Randeep Hooda. Her life was recently adapted for a web-series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.
