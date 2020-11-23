You Can Find An Audience If You Play Your Roles Well: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Mumbai: Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says people advised him against playing the hero’s brother or friend in the beginning of his career but he realised it was possible to create a space for himself even in those roles if one acted well. Though there have been no overnight success stories, Delhi-born Ayyub is happy with the way his career has shaped up in Hindi cinema with one role leading to another and better characters.

When I came to Mumbai, a lot of people told me don’t play hero’s friend or brother as the career will get finished. I failed to understand this theory. I got the offer to be hero’s friend in Mere Brother ki Dulhan’ then I got Jannat 2′ in which I was hero’s friend, rather I got positive response and it led to two more offers Raanjhanaa’ and Shahid’. These two films did magic for me The career of quite a few actors started just by playing hero’s friend or brother. It became an important part of storytelling as you can make an audience for yourself if you play it well, the actor told .