You Can Now Listen to Miley Cyrus' Black Mirror Song 'On a Roll' on Spotify and iTunes
Netflix has released Miley Cyrus' music from the Black Mirror episode 'Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too' on streaming services everywhere.
Netflix has released Miley Cyrus' music from the Black Mirror episode 'Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too' on streaming services everywhere.
Miley Cyrus played pop star Ashley O in a recent episode of Netflix's Black Mirror Season 5. In the episode titled Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too, Cyrus sings a song called On a Roll, which has now been released by Netflix to music streaming services.
Initially in the episode, On a Roll is the peppy track Ashley sings about empowerment and achievement. She even shoots a music video for the show, featuring her purple wig-wearing character in a pink bathtub and singing with backup dancers. However, Ashley is shown as a pop star who is burdened by her image and not free to create the kind of music she wants to. She is under the control of her aunt and manager Catherine.
By the end of the episode, Ashley breaks free and performs a darker, punkier version of On a Roll in a club. Cyrus also sings during the episode credits, where a rehabilitated Ashley performs a cover of Nine Inch Nails' Head Like a Hole, which she dedicates to her "shitty aunt."
Cyrus hinted at Ashley O's streaming debut earlier this month, while promoting her own album She Is Coming. A fan had asked about her alter ego's music and Cyrus gave this response:
Don’t worry SHE IS COMING! Speaking of ..... https://t.co/DEADqIeWAB https://t.co/gLljgeOUgA— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 6, 2019
Ashley O fans finally got what they deserved, when the songs were released on streaming services. Reportedly, the other tracks from the Ashley O episode, including Right Where It Belongs, have been dropped as well.
Ashley O fans, this is what you deserve."On a Roll" streaming everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KRnQJz0BY3— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) June 14, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Are You Ever Going to Win a Coin Toss?' - Haddin's Son Stumps Finch
- Sabyasachi Designs Bedazzled Bengal Tiger Masks for Prince Charles & Camilla's Animal Charity Ball
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan in World Cup Cricket 2019, Rishi Kapoor has a Unique Suggestion for Trophy
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Now Available in India
- India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s