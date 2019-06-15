You Can Now Listen to Miley Cyrus' Black Mirror Song 'On a Roll' on Spotify and iTunes

Miley Cyrus played pop star Ashley O in a recent episode of Netflix's Black Mirror Season 5. In the episode titled Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too, Cyrus sings a song called On a Roll, which has now been released by Netflix to music streaming services.

Initially in the episode, On a Roll is the peppy track Ashley sings about empowerment and achievement. She even shoots a music video for the show, featuring her purple wig-wearing character in a pink bathtub and singing with backup dancers. However, Ashley is shown as a pop star who is burdened by her image and not free to create the kind of music she wants to. She is under the control of her aunt and manager Catherine.

By the end of the episode, Ashley breaks free and performs a darker, punkier version of On a Roll in a club. Cyrus also sings during the episode credits, where a rehabilitated Ashley performs a cover of Nine Inch Nails' Head Like a Hole, which she dedicates to her "shitty aunt."

Cyrus hinted at Ashley O's streaming debut earlier this month, while promoting her own album She Is Coming. A fan had asked about her alter ego's music and Cyrus gave this response:

Don’t worry SHE IS COMING! Speaking of ..... https://t.co/DEADqIeWAB https://t.co/gLljgeOUgA — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 6, 2019

Ashley O fans finally got what they deserved, when the songs were released on streaming services. Reportedly, the other tracks from the Ashley O episode, including Right Where It Belongs, have been dropped as well.

Ashley O fans, this is what you deserve."On a Roll" streaming everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KRnQJz0BY3 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) June 14, 2019

