Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

You Can Now Listen to Miley Cyrus' Black Mirror Song 'On a Roll' on Spotify and iTunes

Netflix has released Miley Cyrus' music from the Black Mirror episode 'Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too' on streaming services everywhere.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
You Can Now Listen to Miley Cyrus' Black Mirror Song 'On a Roll' on Spotify and iTunes
Netflix has released Miley Cyrus' music from the Black Mirror episode 'Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too' on streaming services everywhere.
Loading...

Miley Cyrus played pop star Ashley O in a recent episode of Netflix's Black Mirror Season 5. In the episode titled Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too, Cyrus sings a song called On a Roll, which has now been released by Netflix to music streaming services.

Initially in the episode, On a Roll is the peppy track Ashley sings about empowerment and achievement. She even shoots a music video for the show, featuring her purple wig-wearing character in a pink bathtub and singing with backup dancers. However, Ashley is shown as a pop star who is burdened by her image and not free to create the kind of music she wants to. She is under the control of her aunt and manager Catherine.

By the end of the episode, Ashley breaks free and performs a darker, punkier version of On a Roll in a club. Cyrus also sings during the episode credits, where a rehabilitated Ashley performs a cover of Nine Inch Nails' Head Like a Hole, which she dedicates to her "shitty aunt."

Cyrus hinted at Ashley O's streaming debut earlier this month, while promoting her own album She Is Coming. A fan had asked about her alter ego's music and Cyrus gave this response:

Ashley O fans finally got what they deserved, when the songs were released on streaming services. Reportedly, the other tracks from the Ashley O episode, including Right Where It Belongs, have been dropped as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram