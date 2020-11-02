You Can't Be a Loverboy Like Me Without Spreading Love, Says Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on November 2, 2020. Every year on the actor's birthday, fans gather in large number outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai, which could not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor shared a video thanking fans for their wishes and also promising them that he will meet them next year.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen thanking some of his biggest fan-clubs for not only showing him love but doing a lot of social work in his name. He thanked the members of these clubs for their donations of supplies, PPE kits and other necessary items during the pandemic. He also said that 56 is a better age than 55, hereby hoping for a better birthday next year. The actor, who is known as the king of romance in Bollywood, said that one cannot become a lover-boy without spreading love.

He captioned the video, "hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always!"

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, directed by Anand L Rai. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, but was panned by audiences and critics. The actor then took a break to spend time with his family, but produced a few projects with his company Red Chillies Entertainments. His next movie has not been announced yet, but in a recent Twitter Q/A session he revealed that he will come out with a film over the next year.