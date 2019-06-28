You Can't Miss Tamannaah Bhatia Dancing in Mumbai Rains, Watch Video

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently purchased a flat in Mumbai, reportedly worth Rs 16.60 Crore, and now we know why she invested in the property in the City of Dreams. Several videos of Bhatia enjoying Mumbai rains have surfaced on social media and show the actress jumping around playfully as she drenches herself with joy in the pouring weather.

Several boomerang clips shared by a handle on Instagram show Bhatia dancing with her gang of friends and having a blast in the pleasant weather conditions. In the videos, Bhatia can be seen wearing neon-green shorts and a black top, while she lets herself loose amidst the company of her loved ones. See videos here:

Bhatia has also replaced Mouni Roy as the leading lady in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film Bole Chudiyan, which also marks the direcorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui in Bollywood.

The news of Bhatia being cast in the film was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He informed further that with Bhatia and Siddiqui in lead roles, the shooting of the romance-drama film will commence in Rajasthan shortly. He wrote, "#Announcement: Tamannaah Bhatia teams up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in #BoleChudiyan... Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directs the film... Produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia... Start-to-finish shooting will commence in #Rajasthan shortly."

On the movies front, Bhatia will be seen in Devi 2, the sequel of 2016 horror-comedy film Devi. The trailer of Devi 2, starring Bhatia and Prabhudheva in lead roles, was released recently in May. The musical horror comedy is written and directed by Vijay, music composed by Sam C S and produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

