You Can't Take Your Career For Granted, Let Arrogance Get In Way, Says Mohanal

Mumbai: Even after several blockbuster films across four decades, superstar Mohanlal says he still feels the pressure to deliver, a feeling that has not let him take his success for granted. The multiple National Award winner, who is gearing up for the release of the much awaited sequel to “Drishyam”, said without the support of a dedicated team, it is difficult to bring movies like his 2013 Malayalam film to life.

Mohanal, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, started acting as a teenager in the late 1970s, but rose to prominence in the ’80s with dramas like “Kireedam”, “Rajavinte Makan”. What followed were several hits, including 1987 comedy “Nadodikkattu”, thriller “No 20 Madras Mail” (1990) and action drama “Spadikam” in 1995.

His hit streak continues even three decades later, with blockbusters like the thriller “Drishyam”, fantasy drama “Odiyan” (2018) and the 2019 action drama “Lucifer”. “As an actor, the pressure to do well is always there. You can’t allow yourself to take things for granted and let arrogance get in the way. Even to bring out a film like ‘Drishyam 2’, you need a minimum of 7-8 years to bring out the best in terms of characters, emotions and intelligence.

“Our director and our team worked so hard to make it possible. But we had the confidence that even if it takes 10 years to do so, the audience will wait because they know that the result will be good,” Mohanlal, 60, told .