'You Done Waiting?': Anubhav Sinha Replies to Ajay Devgn's Tweet on JNU Violence

Ajay Devgn recently took to Twitter to urge his fans to "wait for proper facts to emerge" about JNU attacks by masked violence on January 5th. Now, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has questioned the tweet.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 9:55 AM IST
On January 5th, Jawaharlal Nehru University students were the victims of brutal attacks by masked goons which left 34, including some professors, injured. This led to widespread protests in the country which was joined by many members of the film fraternity. The matter also received widespread attention when Deepika Padukone visited the University in solidarity with the injured students.

Ajay Devgn, whose film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior has been released the same day as Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, which has recieved flak because of the actress' JNU visit recently tweeted that he was waiting for proper facts to emerge as it was unclear in the news who was the culprit behind the violence.

"I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly," he wrote.

To this Anubhav Sinha, who directed Devgn in Cash, wrote, "Exactly!!!! I am still waiting. You done waiting????"

Earlier, Devgn had told PTI that he was confused about what was happening as statements were unclear so he could not comment on the issue. “I have been watching the news since morning. It’s very conflicting. Till now, we don’t know who has done what. So till the time this is not clear, I don’t know how to comment. It is all very sad what’s happening,” he said.

“Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it’s just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear,” he added.

