You Grow As An Actor By Working With Great Directors, Says Rajkummar Rao

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummmar Rao says as an actor, he is greedy to work with different filmmakers as he has learnt that he can only succeed if he submits himself completely to a director’s vision. Rao is known for creative collaborations with filmmaker Hansal Mehta in over six projects including “Shahid”, “Citylights”, “Aligarh”, “Omerta” and the upcoming “Chhalaang”.

Besides Mehta, the actor has also enjoyed successful partnerships with filmmakers like Abhishek Kapoor (“Kai Po Che”), Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (“Bareilly Ki Barfi”), Vikramaditya Motwane (“Trapped”), Amar Kaushik (“Stree”) and mostly recently Anurag Basu’s ensemble dark comedy “Ludo” Rao said that he is always on the lookout for working with new directors and understand their perspective towards cinema. “I don’t have a list but I want to work with all the directors, including those in regional cinema. I’m very greedy and try to reach out to them if they want to work with me because film is a director’s medium. The more great directors you work with, the more you grow as an actor,” the actor told .